School vehicle involved in accident in southern York County

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating an accident involving a school vehicle in southern York County.

The accident happened around 3:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Line and Dooley roads in Peach Bottom Township.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, a school van and another passenger vehicle were involved.

No one was taken to a hospital despite an ambulance being at the scene.

