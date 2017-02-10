School vehicle involved in accident in southern York County

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
ambulance

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating an accident involving a school vehicle in southern York County.

The accident happened around 3:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Line and Dooley roads in Peach Bottom Township.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, a school van and another passenger vehicle were involved.

No one was taken to a hospital despite an ambulance being at the scene.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s