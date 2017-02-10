Restaurant Report: Green mold, rodent hazard

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found multiple violations at three local restaurants this week.

Hibachi Grill and Buffet on Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg was out of compliance with 19 violations. The inspection report says imitation crab meat, raw chicken, and raw pork were stored in a way that risked contamination. Food had to be thrown out. Green mold-like residue was found in an area where food is stored or prepared, the outdoor storage area for waste is creating a potential rodent hazard for the facility, and wastewater debris was overflowing the open drain bowl in the kitchen.

Leeds Restaurant and Lounge on Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says dressings and salads were held at too warm of a temperature, rice was being not being held at a safe temperature, kitchen tools were not clean to sight and touch, and two food employees were caught not washing their hands.

Chen’s Asian Restaurant on Hanover Street in Carlisle was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. There was food debris, dried food residue, and grease throughout the facility. There are no test strips to make sure the sanitizer is strong enough to actually sanitize but not so strong it contaminates, and there’s no documentation that the facility was doing the required testing on sushi rice to make sure it won’t make people sick.

Establishments with no violations include St. Theresa School in New Cumberland. Prince of Subs in Lancaster, A&J Pizza in Lebanon, and Mom’s Country Grill in Glen Rock.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

