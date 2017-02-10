Police: Man assaulted woman, stabbed her dog in Newberry Township

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was arrested after police say he attacked a woman and stabbed her dog in her Newberry Township home.

Jonathan M. Hibner, 33, went to the woman’s apartment Friday after the two exchanged text messages. An argument began and Hibner threatened the woman with a knife, Newberry Township police said.

The woman’s 2-year-old pit bull apparently intervened and Hibner stabbed the dog in the rear leg. He then cut the woman on her leg, police said.

The woman told officers Hibner then placed her on the ground and cut off her clothing, stomped on her hands, choked her, and slammed her head against the floor.

Hibner had been pushed out the door before the assault and forced his way back inside, police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Her dog was transported to an emergency veterinary clinic and is expected to survive.

Hibner was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, cruelty to animals, harassment, burglary and criminal trespass. He’s jailed in York County Prison on $75,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...