Missing man may be danger to others, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a missing Harrisburg man suffering from mental health problems may be a danger to himself and others.

Christopher Bressler, 35, was last seen Thursday afternoon leaving the Gaudenzia House at 907 Gibson Boulevard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and “skater style” shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550.

