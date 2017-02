LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police are looking to identify the man who robbed a city deli shop.

It happened just before 7 Wednesday night at Smiley’s Deli on Duke St.

Police say a man in a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt reached over the shop counter and grabbed cash from a tip jar. When confronted by an employee, police say the man raised his arm and made a fist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster City police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

