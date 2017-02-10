Man convicted of killing roommate denied relief

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man convicted of killing his roommate in 2014 has been denied a new trial.

Superior Court denied Vandy Blankenship’s request that his interaction with police following the 2014 incident be reviewed and deemed inappropriate.

Blankenship, now 54, argued that he should have been read Miranda Rights before he spoke to police, but Thursday the appeals court issued an 8-page opinion denying the request, finding that Blankenship was not in custody and voluntarily spoke with police.

Prosecutors said Blankenship strangled and fatally stabbed 60-year-old Donald Reinmiller in the neck inside a North Lime Street apartment in September 2014. They also said the two were intimately involved.

Blankenship denied he killed Reinmiller. He said Reinmiller was a casual friend, and he told police that he had just dropped by the apartment when he found Reinmiller unconscious in the kitchen.

Last year, Blankenship was found guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

