Gov. Wolf lays out funding for opioid abuse fight

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf visited a drug counseling service Friday to explain how his proposed budget will help in the battle against the opioid epidemic.

Wolf wants to make the crisis a top priority. He’s asking lawmakers for $10 million to expand access to the overdose reversal drug naloxone for first responders, $26.5 million to expand access to treatment services, and another $3.4 million to expand specialty drug courts that divert offenders into treatment and recovery.

“We are losing more Pennsylvanians every day to this disease than we do to traffic accidents and so we’ve got to do something about it,” Wolf said during Friday’s visit to T. W. Ponessa & Associates Counseling Services.

The counseling service treats more than 500 addicts each year. About 80 percent are opioid addicts.

“We have 15-year-olds to 70-year-olds who are addicted to opioids, and it’s not just something you can stop doing, it’s not just something that can go away,” director Deb Bard said.

