Feld Entertainment recalls light-spinner wands sold at Disney Live shows

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Feld Entertainment is recalling more than 30,000 light spinner toy wands it sold at six Disney Live shows in Pennsylvania last year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the top component can detach and expose an eight inch metal rod, posing an injury hazard to young children.

The light-spinner wands have either Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse at the top and lot numbers 954544 and 954603 imprinted on the bottom. The toys were sold exclusively at Disney On Ice and Disney Live shows from October 2016 through November 2016 for about $22.

The shows include Disney Live events in Hershey, Allentown, Erie, Reading, Wilkes-Barre, and Pittsburgh.

The CPSC says consumers should stop using the recalled wands and contact Feld Entertainment to receive a full refund.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...