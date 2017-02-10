Egg spotted in Hanover bald eagle nest

Hanover, PA (WHTM) – A bald eagle, watched by people across the globe on a live web stream, has apparently laid its first egg of 2017.

According to viewers watching the stream, the egg was laid at around 5:45 Friday evening.

This is the third year the Pennsylvania Game Commission has offered a live stream of the nest. About 1.5 million people tuned in to watch the eagles hatch and raise two eaglets two years ago, and the eagles became a national sensation during a March 2015 winter storm that buried one of the birds neck-deep in snow.

Last year, a chick died shortly after hatching and a second egg never hatched.

It is expected a second egg will be laid in the next few days.

The eggs will hatch about 35 days later.

You can keep an eye on the eagles yourself at the Game Commission’s website.

