Department chain chairman Al Boscov dies at 87

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
827c055c7eed40d4a43e6c8aff4b86e2

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Al Boscov, the chairman of Boscov’s Department Store, LLC, has died of cancer. He was 87 years old.

According to a release, Boscov died Friday in Reading.

Known for both business and philanthropy, Boscov was recognized for his achievements on a local and national level.

In a very recent letter to employees, Boscov announced he had pancreatic cancer and did not have much time left to live.

His nephew, CEO Jim Boscov, called him “one of the giants in the retail industry.” He is now the third generation of the Boscov family to head the company.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s