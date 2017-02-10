Department chain chairman Al Boscov dies at 87

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Al Boscov, the chairman of Boscov’s Department Store, LLC, has died of cancer. He was 87 years old.

According to a release, Boscov died Friday in Reading.

Known for both business and philanthropy, Boscov was recognized for his achievements on a local and national level.

In a very recent letter to employees, Boscov announced he had pancreatic cancer and did not have much time left to live.

His nephew, CEO Jim Boscov, called him “one of the giants in the retail industry.” He is now the third generation of the Boscov family to head the company.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...