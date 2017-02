HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An exit ramp on Interstate 83 North is closed after a tractor-trailer went off the road and crashed into a home.

It happened just before 3 p.m. near Exit 45 for Paxton St.

The incident has slowed I-83 northbound traffic to a crawl, beginning at the South Bridge.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News on-air and online for the latest updates.

