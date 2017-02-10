Carlisle Ice Art Fest thaws slow business

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The first ever Carlisle Ice Art Fest kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.

Robyn Dingle kicked off the event, her brainchild, with a ribbon-cutting, simultaneously unveiling 44 ice sculptures spread throughout the downtown.

“I’d love to see a full street full of crowds,” she said. On day one, her wish seems to be coming true.

Laura Weber brought her toddler. “She’s excited to be outside with the snow and see all the sculptures,” she said.

Each sculpture is sponsored by a Carlisle business. The event is produced by Downtown Carlisle Association.

“Most businesses, at least in downtown, struggle during the winter months,” Dingle said.

Dingle owns 2nd Time Around, a consignment shop on Hanover Street.

“My business in particular, we probably do about a fourth of the sales than in the summer,” she said.

Dingle hopes to thaw the winter cash freeze with art, food and activities for the kids.

The man behind all 44 ice sculptures, Kevin Gregory, says they should last all weekend.

“The key is trying to keep the sun off,” he said. “If we can get blessed with some cloudy weather, that’s key here.”

He’ll be live sculpting throughout the weekend and maybe even help craft a new Carlisle tradition.

For a full list of events, go to LoveCarlisle.com.

