2 charged for fatal drug overdose in Ephrata

Patrick C. McEvoy, left, and Callie C. Bowen (submitted)
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people have been charged with delivering heroin to an Ephrata man who died of an overdose.

Patrick C. McEvoy, 25, of Lancaster, and Callie C. Bowen, 20, of Ephrata, arranged a heroin delivery to 25-year-old Brandon Lied on July 27, borough police said. Lied died later that night in the public restroom of a business in the 100 block of East Main Street.

An autopsy showed Lied died from on overdose of heroin and fentanyl.

Bowen turned herself into police Friday morning. She was arraigned and released on $200,000 unsecured bail.

McEvoy’s whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Ephrata police at 717-733-8611.

