YCEA launches job portal

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A public-private partnership is going to get more people employed in York County.

The York County Economic Alliance is all about connecting people to opportunities, which is why they launched a portal showing a number of jobs available in the County a few weeks ago.

Former Representative and now CEO Kevin Schreiber calls it a one-stop shop. The website is free to use and provides hourly and salary positions. Dozens of employers have reached out since the site was launched. The alliance said there are more than 2,000 jobs available.

Schreiber said they want people in York County to stay in York County.

“Look, at the end of the day, we want a strong and healthy and diverse economy here in York County. This is one other service to connect to people to opportunity. So by virtue of our having access to a lot of the business members throughout York County, if they’re willing to share us that information then we can disperse that out,” Schreiber said.

They plan on posting internship opportunities in the future.

