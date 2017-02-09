With dropping temps ahead, Dauphin County road crews stay on top of winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It could have been worse.

That was the theme out of Dauphin County as people started cleaning up after the Thursday morning snow storm. But with frigid temps ahead, PennDOT warned it’s not over yet.

There wasn’t a ton of snow around county population centers, but it was enough to close down schools in Harrisburg and many other districts.

It was enough to be a bit of a headache for everyone, it seems, except Thomas Cunningham

He kept himself warm with his work, clearing sidewalks and spreading salt at the Midtown apartment complex he helps maintain.

“Start getting cold and chilly, I’m like, ‘Okay, got to put some more clothes on here now’,” Cunningham said with a hearty laugh.

His demeanor might warm his neighbors, but his freezing salt bin took some elbow grease.

“It don’t even want to act right,” he said, banging the red hopper on the ground to get salt moving again. “Yeah, that’s coming out now,” he laughed.

As Midtown started to clean up Thursday morning, PennDOT was miles ahead.

“We were expecting a much worse storm than we had to deal with,” PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said.

There were few traffic hang-ups throughout rush hour in the county, despite the department lowering interstate speed limits to 45 miles per hour leading up to sunrise.

One person died in a car crash on Interstate 83 south near the Derry Street exit, but PennDOT said it was not related to the weather.

Gov. Tom Wolf stopped by the transportation offices in Harrisburg in the late morning to thank the employees there for working overnight to clear major roads.

“Customers really like your work,” he joked with the employees.

The widespread delayed openings from school districts and the state government helped keep people off highways long enough for the agency to stay on top of it, he said.

“Today, coming up from York County, it was just a breeze,” Wolf said. “The roads were not only clear, they were dry by the time I got on them, and so I think that’s something, I don’t think you can say thank you enough.”

But the work wasn’t over when he dropped by during a changeover between 12-hour shifts. PennDOT planned to keep working through the night to keep ice from forming.

“What we want to do is get the moisture off the roadway,” Penny said. “We have some help with this wind that’s coming in this afternoon.”

“This is actually not as bad as I would have imagined,” a Midtown resident said, shoveling off his sidewalk while his car warmed up.

The first big test of winter weather this year wasn’t really so big.

“Last year it was like, wow. It was a bummer,” Cunningham said, still laughing. It was small enough for him to keep his upbeat attitude rolling along with his salt spreader.

“That’s the way it’s always got to be,” he said. “I got to deal with it, you know. I have to do what I have to do.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...