Winter’s first storm slows morning travel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fast-moving winter storm covered central Pennsylvania roads with snow and slush for the morning commute.

Speed limits were reduced to 45 mph on the turnpike, interstates, and other major highways, but the biggest storm to hit the Northeast this winter didn’t cause any serious traffic problems.

Gov. Tom Wolf visited the PennDOT District 8 office in Harrisburg to thank employees who worked overnight to keep the roads clear.

ABC27 meteorologists said the storm dropped 4-8 inches of snow to the Harrisburg area, while many places in Adams, Franklin, Lancaster and York counties received 1-3 inches.

Electric utilities reported only small numbers of scattered outages.

People clearing snow in Midtown said it wasn’t as bad as they expected. Despite the salt freezing in his salt spreader, Thomas Cunningham kept up a surprisingly cheerful demeanor as he cleaned up around the apartment complex he works for. He said he likes the work as long as he keeps moving.

“If I’m not doing anything, then I get cold,” he said. “I’m just constantly working and staying warm and putting a lot of clothes on and stuff like that.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...