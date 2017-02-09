Turnpike, major highways reduced to 45 mph

Officials have reduced the speed of the Turnpike and major highways across the Midstate because of Thursday’s snow storm.

The Turnpike is down to 45mph from the Somerset Int. (#110) to the Bensalem Int. (#351) and on the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476).

Commercial trucks towing multiple trailers (twins/doubles) and commercial trucks towing any empty trailers have been banned from traveling the Turnpike until further notice.

According to PennDOT, trucks have not been banned from major highways, just the Turnpike as of 5:30 a.m.

Turnpike crews will continue to treat until precipitation ends and roads are clear.

