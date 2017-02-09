Tumble from tightrope including Wallenda, injures 5

nik_wallenda_closeup_june_16_2013

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – It was supposed to be the headline act for Circus Sarasota: a high-wire pyramid some 30 feet in the air.

But during practice Wednesday – two days before the show’s opening – an accident befell the eight performers. According to authorities, five lost their balance and tumbled to the ground.

The stunt involved famed tightrope walker Nik Wallenda. Officials said he wasn’t among the injured.

Sarasota Fire-Rescue spokesman Drew Winchester said the group fell 30 or more feet, and four of the injured suffered trauma. Three were brought to one hospital and the other two, to other hospitals.

