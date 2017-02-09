Speed limits restored on interstates

By Published: Updated:
000003

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has lifted speed limit restrictions that were put in place on interstates and other major highways during this morning’s winter storm.

Speed limits were reduced at 4 a.m. on Interstates 78, 81, 83, and 283, as well as on sections of Routes 11, 15, 11/15, 22/322, 30, 222, 283, and 581.

All speeds have been restored to their usual posted limits at 9 a.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s