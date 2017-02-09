South Middleton Township to vote on Trindle Connector Road

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – South Middleton Township could approve plans for a connector road between York Road and Trindle Road, near Interstate 81. The project is finally up for a final vote after 10 years of discussion.

“It began in 2005,” township supervisor Tom Faley said.

Faley has been working on the Trindle Connector Road more than half his career as a supervisor.

“A developer for this area came in and proposed a lot of development: 561 homes,” Faley said. “We said no way, we want a connector going from York to Trindle roads.”

Developers of a 200-acre housing and commercial village agreed, with plans consolidated after a decade of negotiations.

“The developers are savvy enough to understand they have to build the proper infrastructure to continue the project,” said Bony Dawood, owner of Dawood Engineering.

Dawood represents the developers paying for the one-mile, $6.6 million road.

“What we’ve done is become involved in an issue in the township that they’ve been trying to overcome for some time,” Dawood said.

Faley says the township does not have funding to build the road, but it’s been needed for quite some time, even without the 500-home development coming.

“We don’t have full intersections on Trindle or York roads on I-81. They’re half intersections,” he said. “It will take that York Road traffic coming out of Dillsburg, take that quickly through here and come out on Trindle.”

Interests for the township, the developers, and you. It’s a true public-private partnership.

“It’s definitely a buzz word you hear quite a bit,” Dawood said.

If South Middleton approves the plan, construction for the connector road could begin as early as the end of the year.

