Residents, police, fire officials come together for Hearts Across Swatara

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An event promoting the recognition of police and fire officials was held Thursday night in Swatara Township.

Hearts Across Swatara brought together community members, police and fire officials at the LCBC Church on Chambers Hill Road.

The Swatara Township Police Department noted the promotion of several officers and recognized those with 20 years of service to the department.

There were also awards given for life saving, merit and the recognition of officers completing probation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...