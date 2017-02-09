Quick snow cleanup in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A shovel worked just fine for Joseph Moffatt as he cleared a sidewalk Thursday on Harrisburg Pike.

“It hasn’t been too bad,” he said. “I think the wind is keeping it down.”

The storm only dumped a few inches of snow in the city.

Public Works Director Charlotte Katzenmoyer said it was hardly a plowable snow.

“When I came in this morning it looked like all the streets were in really good shape,” she said.

The cleanup was also quick in Lititz.

Despite the quick work, most schools in Lancaster County were closed. That meant Phil Siegrist, a teacher at McCaskey High School, had time for sledding with his children in Buchanan Park.

“I thought I was going to have to shovel some snow, but it took about five minutes,” Siegrist said. “We had our sidewalks cleared, our cars cleared, so we decided to go sledding.”

Katzenmoyer said that despite the easy cleanup, crews were monitoring a possible refreeze.

