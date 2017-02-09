Price nears Senate confirmation as Trump health secretary

Tom Price
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. Republicans are ready to overpower Democrats and push President Donald Trump's next Cabinet nominee through the Senate, the man who will help lead the GOP drive to erase and replace the health care law. The Senate voted 51-48 Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, to short-circuit Democratic delaying tactics against Price, Trump's choice for health secretary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans are ready to overpower Democrats and push another of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees through the Senate.

This time it’s the man who will help lead the GOP drive to repeal and replace the health care law.

The Senate voted 51-48 Wednesday to short-circuit Democratic delaying tactics against Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., Trump’s choice for health secretary.

Final approval of Price seemed certain, a vote that would elevate the long-time proponent of dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law. Price also has pushed for reshaping and curbing Medicare and Medicaid and those are among issues at the forefront of the GOP agenda.

The debate over Price was coming in a week that has so far seen Democrats eager to show liberal constituents they are taking a stand against Trump.

