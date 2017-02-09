Police officer’s good deed during snow storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After 69 years of marriage, Shirley Hershberger knows her husband, Ted, better than anyone. During a snowstorm, he’s downright predictable.

“Ted gets up and all dressed, and he says I just want to go out for a little bit,” says Shirley. “He’s always shoveled the snow.”

On Thursday morning, Ted, 91, took three steps out of his garage and slipped on an icy driveway. The result was a broken hip.

“He couldn’t get up,” says Shirley.

Shortly after the fall, a passing neighbor spotted Ted laying on the driveway and alerted Shirley, who called 911. Within minutes, both an ambulance and a Lower Paxton Township Police officer had arrived. Ted was taken to the hospital, where he is now awaiting surgery on his injured hip.

“He was in a lot of pain because it was a clean break,” adds Shirley. “He is very active. Always wants to be busy, but his body is telling him he can’t do that anymore.”

Shirley says in the midst of a scary moment, something happened that she didn’t expect. The Hershbergers have lived in their Devonshire Road home for 64 years, and Ted has always shoveled the snow. Until Thursday.

“The policeman was so kind, because he started shoveling the driveway,” she says. “That was above and beyond.”

Shirley says the good deed may have been small, but it made a big difference during a stressful time.

“He helped put Ted on the stretcher, and told me he hoped my husband was going to be okay. He was so gentle,” she recalls.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, Officer Bryan Kunkle was appreciative to hear that his shoveling made a difference for the Hershbergers. While Kunkle did not wish to speak about his act of kindness on camera, his department stated that he was ‘only doing what good cops do.’

“I’d just like to say thank you for all you did for us,” said Shirley, expressing her appreciation to Officer Kunkle. “I mean, who else shovels a driveway like that?”

