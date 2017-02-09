Police: Man charged in overdose death found with 90 bags of heroin

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is charged with delivering drugs that killed someone last year.

Police arrested 30-year-old Robert Benjamin Kitch Jr., of East Petersburg, Wednesday at his place of employment on West King Street in Lancaster.

During a search of Kitch’s vehicle, officers found 90 bags of heroin, $1,095 in cash, pills and a small amount of marijuana. Suboxone, a small amount of cocaine and heroin were all found on Kitch’s person.

Kitch is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and several counts related to drug possession.

The drug delivery resulting in death charge stems from an investigation into the death of someone found dead in September from a heroin overdose. Kitch was the last person the victim was in contact with, according to police.

Kitch was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $400,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...