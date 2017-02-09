Pa. flu death toll reaches 38; 2 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The latest statistics from the state Department of Health show 38 Pennsylvanians have died from the flu this season, including two in Lancaster County.

The Health Department classifies flu activity as widespread, its highest warning level.

Dr. Paul Vassil of Wellspan Family and Pediatric Medicine in Rothsville says his office has seen 32 positive flu cases in the last five weeks. Half of those have been in the last two weeks. He tells patients not to take influenza lightly.

“I’d like to educate my patients the flu is not a cold, influenza is a serious disease. It can be complicated by pneumonia,” he said.

Flu season runs through May 20 and medical experts expect another surge of cases in March.

