NRA backs push for concealed carry permit valid in 50 states

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Rifle Association is once again hosting the Great American Outdoor Show at the Farm Show Complex.

The powerful advocacy group remains active in lobbying efforts, supporting gun rights in the United States.

The NRA and its nearly 5 million members are supporting a national conceal and carry bill that was introduced by in the United States House of Representatives last month.

H.R.38 will allow a qualified person to carry or possess a concealed handgun in all states.

A qualified person must be eligible to receive a firearm under federal law, carry a valid photo identification document and carry a valid concealed carry permit issued in their state of residence.

Supporters say it’s time to allow law abiding citizens the opportunity to protect themselves when they are traveling.

Sean Maloney is a Second Amendment attorney who says the law would not create safety concerns.

“The good guy with the gun or the good girl with the gun. There is nothing to indicate they would cause problems in another state just because they crossed the state border,” Maloney said.

