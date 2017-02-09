Man arrested for ‘variety of sex crimes’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in Dauphin County with several charges related to sexual encounters with a minor.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department says Joseph A. Miller, 35, was arrested last month for “a variety of sex crimes.”

The arrest was brought on by an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between Miller and someone much younger, police said.

Police charged Miller with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of someone less than 16 years old, corruption of minors, obscenities, indecent exposure and indecent assault of someone less than 16 years old.

Miller was arraigned and given $100,000 straight bail.

