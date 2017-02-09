Man arrested for burglary in Susquehanna Twp.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey man is charged in Dauphin County after a home burglary this week.

A home was burglarized Tuesday in the 3300 block of Green Street in Susquehanna Township, according to police.

Several electronics were taken from the home.

Susquehanna Township police arrested 24-year-old Isaiah Thomas, of Roselle, New Jersey, and charged him with burglary, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception.

Thomas was placed in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...