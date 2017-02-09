Man arrested for burglary in Susquehanna Twp.

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
(Susquehanna Township Police Department)
(Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey man is charged in Dauphin County after a home burglary this week.

A home was burglarized Tuesday in the 3300 block of Green Street in Susquehanna Township, according to police.

Several electronics were taken from the home.

Susquehanna Township police arrested 24-year-old Isaiah Thomas, of Roselle, New Jersey, and charged him with burglary, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception.

Thomas was placed in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s