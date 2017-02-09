Harrisburg mosque holds unity event

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hadee Mosque in Harrisburg held an event Thursday night to promote unity and build bridges with all Americans.

The event, called We are One, brought in dozens of residents.

Attendees included community leaders and police.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was founded in 1889 and spans 206 counties. The USA chapter was established in 1920 and is among the oldest American-Muslim organizations.

