Former York man arrested, charged in infant son’s death

BALTIMORE (WHTM) – United States Marshals have arrested a former York resident who was wanted in the death of his infant son.

Jonathan Colby Thompson, 31, with a previous address in York, was arrested Thursday in Baltimore by members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Thompson was charged Wednesday with homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges stem from an investigation by the York City Police Department that started in May of 2016 after a 2-month-old child suffered serious injuries. The child, living with his parents in the 400 block of Juniper Street, died in June 2016 from traumatic injuries.

Investigators determined the infant died as a result of Thompson intentionally injuring him.

Detectives learned Thompson moved from York to Maryland and requested aid from the USMS.

Thompson was arrested and turned over to Baltimore County officials to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

