Former Steeler pleads guilty to DUI in York County

YORK, Pa. (AP) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his second crash while driving under the influence of prescription drugs last year.

Forty-four-year-old Jon Witman was ordered to serve three days on house arrest as part of his six months on probation.

He was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in York County. Witman still lives there and starred at Eastern York High School before playing for the Steelers from 1996 to 2001.

Witman was taking a prescribed painkiller and muscle relaxer before he ran a stop sign and hit a tree in September.

His wife called police and talked him into in-patient drug rehab at the Eisenhower Center in Manchester, Michigan.

Defense attorney Chris Ferro says Witman “asked for help and he got it.”

