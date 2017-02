HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died after a medical emergency led to a crash this morning on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

It happened on Interstate 83 South near Exit 47 for Derry Street.

Schreffler says the incident was not weather-related.

One person died in a wreck this morning on I-83 SB at exit 47 (near 283 split). @PennDOTNews says it wasn't weather-related. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/clTE8jjHUc — Chris Davis (@ChrisDavis_News) February 9, 2017

No other information has been released at this time.

