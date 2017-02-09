Derry Township police host Coffee with a Cop

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite a snowy morning, Derry Township residents stopped by Hershey Pantry Cafe for the first Coffee with a Cop conversation.

The gathering is to strengthen the relationship between officers and the community they serve.

For an hour and a half, officers chatted with those who stopped by for a visit.

“It was a great event, a great way for police to positively connect with the community.” said Andrew Vensel, a township resident for nearly two years.

“A lot of times when we are coming in contact with people, it is not a good situation. We are responding to some type or problem. So this is a way to be able to talk with people in a relaxed personal setting and hopefully connect with people in a positive way.” Chief Garth Warner said.

The department plans to hold another Coffee with a Cop in the near future.

