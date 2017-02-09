Crews searching for man after trash, land slides at landfill

KERSEY, Pa. (AP) – Crews were searching for a western Pennsylvania landfill worker who was reportedly buried when a mound of garbage and dirt slid down onto him.

State police were assisting the search at the Greentree Landfill operated by Advances Disposal Services Waste Holdings Inc.

A woman who answered the landfill’s phone said officials were too busy to comment Thursday morning.

State police say the employee, whose name hasn’t been released, was operating a compactor about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when the slide occurred.

The landfill is located in Fox Township, Elk County, about 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection records show the landfill was fined $8,500 in October 2015 for not being designed in a way to prevent hazards after an unspecified “incident response,” but it wasn’t immediately clear what hazards were referenced.

