Brothers stole 7 kegs from brewery, police say

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two brothers are wanted on burglary charges after police say the pair stole seven kegs from a Lancaster County brewery.

Ephrata police say they have arrest warrants for 32-year-old Justin R. Eichman and 38-year-old Robert P. Eichman IV.

Investigators say video surveillance recorded the brothers entering the production facility at Stoudt’s Black Angus in Adamstown and stealing the kegs on Jan. 17.

The men returned two days later but were interrupted by an employee who recorded their license plate as they fled, police said.

The two have ties to Reading and Manheim. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Ephrata police at 717-733-8611.

