Bald eagle appears free of trap on foot

BONNEAUVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A bald eagle in Adams County appears to have slipped free of a steel leg trap that was clamped to a talon.

Rehabitat Inc. director Wendy Looker said the small game trap can’t be seen in recent photographs of the male eagle nesting near Bonneauville.

Earlier photographs showed the trap attached to a long chain and the talon black from infection. Birdwatchers monitoring the nesting pair are not sure how the eagle slipped free.

Looker said the Pennsylvania Game Commission has placed a deer carcass near the nest to help the eagle feed itself, and cameras in the area are monitoring the raptor. The agency had planned to capture the bird to remove the trap.

It’s still unknown if the injury will affect the pair’s breeding this year or if the eagle will suffer any lingering problems.

