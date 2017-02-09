AG: Funeral home director stole $340,000 from clients

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania funeral home director is charged after state prosecutors say she stole at least $340,000 from dozens of elderly clients.

Lynn S. Taucher, 56, of Burgettstown, took the money in part to support her gambling habit, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday.

Taucher collected advance payments for funeral expenses at the Taucher Funeral Home in Washington County but spent the money instead of placing it in escrow accounts as required by state law, Shapiro said.

She’s charged with 49 counts of theft and one count each of forgery and insurance fraud.

The attorney general offered the following consumer protection tips for anyone planning a funeral:

· Ensure the funeral home director provides an itemized cost statement for all services, including advance payments for outside vendors, such as obituary notices in newspapers.

· When making any advance payment, request the information on the escrow account and the financial institution where it is held to ensure your funds are properly deposited.

· Anyone with a complaint should contact the Pennsylvania Funeral Home Directors Association or the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555.

· Make sure you review a general price list before signing any contract or agreement. Make sure to review that list against other price lists obtained from other funeral providers.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...