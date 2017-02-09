3 jailed on child porn, illicit sex charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County judge is sending three men to state prison on charges related to child porn and attempted child sex abuse.

Judge Howard Knisely recently ordered 59-year-old Patrick J. Grear, of Lancaster, to serve 12 to 24 years for possessing child pornography.

Grear pleaded guilty to three felonies, including dissemination of images.

It’s Grear’s second child porn conviction. Judge Knisely told him in court that a third conviction would carry a life sentence.

Shane N. Bunting, 26, of East Petersburg, will serve 5 ½ to 11 years for attempting to solicit sex with a 6-year-old girl.

Although there was no physical contact, prosecutors say Bunting made attempts via Facebook messages.

Bunting pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation to rape of a child.

Robert A. Diedrich, 46, of East Earl, will serve 3 to 10 years for possessing almost 100 child pornographic images.

Due to the nature of some of the images, Judge Knisely ordered an enhance sentenced for Diedrich.

Diedrich pleaded guilty to three felonies.

