2 defendants in Capitol corruption probe win appeal ruling

Mark Scolforo, Associated Press Published: Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The criminal cases involving a former House speaker and an ex-legislative aide will get a fresh look by a state appeals court under a pair of Pennsylvania Supreme Court orders.

The high court Thursday directed Superior Court to reconsider issues involving former Speaker John Perzel and Annamarie Perretta-Rosepink .

Perzel, a Philadelphia Republican, pleaded guilty to public corruption charges and Perretta-Rosepink was found guilty as part of an investigation into the Legislature by the attorney general’s office.

The new orders made reference to the justices’ similar decision in November to grant a new trial to Perretta-Rosepink’s former boss, onetime House Democratic Whip Mike Veon.

Perzel’s appeal focuses on whether he should have been ordered to pay the state restitution.

Perretta-Rosepink’s lawyer says the ruling concerns her conviction for conflict of interest.

