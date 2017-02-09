100 pounds of African drug seized at PA airport

Associated Press Published: Updated:
police_lights_blurred_blue

IMPERIAL, Pa. (AP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized 110 pounds of an African drug being shipped through Pittsburgh International Airport.

The dried khat plants were hidden among wigs sent from Kenya and were addressed to someone in McKees, Pennsylvania. There is no such place, but McKees Rocks and McKeesport are both Pittsburgh suburbs.

The plants are legal in Africa, but illegal in the United States. People chew the plant’s leaves for a stimulant effect similar to that caused by cocaine.

Authorities say they rarely seize large amounts of illegal drugs at the Pittsburgh airport and don’t usually prosecute those who ship khat from Africa. But investigators are trying to determine who was supposed to receive the drugs and whether there was any criminal intent on their part.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s