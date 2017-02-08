Woman sought for robbery in Lower Allen Township

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a woman wanted for a robbery at the Walmart store in Lower Allen Township.

Police said the woman Tuesday afternoon concealed several items from the makeup section. When security officers confronted her, she pushed one of them out of her way and ran from the store toward Hartzdale Drive, township police said.

Anyone who can identify her is asked to call Lower Allen police at (717) 238-9676.

