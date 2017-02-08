Winning Cash 5 tickets sold in Dauphin, Lancaster counties

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two local lottery players are holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket worth $150,000.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, two Cash 5 jackpot tickets, worth $150,000 each, were sold at the Sunoco in the 4300 block of Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg and the Giant in the 1200 block of S. Market St. in Elizabethtown.

The ticket from Tuesday’s Cash 5 drawing correctly matched all five balls drawn: 7, 11, 16, 21 and 25

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners are identified. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...