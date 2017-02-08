Will a PA driver’s license not be enough to get on a plane?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Senator Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) has introduced legislation to repeal the REAL ID Nonparticipation Act, which prohibits Pennsylvania from complying with REAL ID regulations.

The REAL ID Act, passed in 2005, consists of federal regulations to make driver’s licenses more secure. Pennsylvania is one of six states that is either noncompliant or given until April to become compliant.

As of January 30, a Pennsylvania driver’s license won’t get you into federal spaces and come this time next year, any Pennsylvania resident 18 or older will need a passport to travel on a commercial airline.

Some lawmakers are trying to change that. ABC27 reporter Christine McClarty is talking to Republicans and Democrats both for and against the act.

