Will a PA driver’s license not be enough to get on a plane?

By Published: Updated:
pa-license

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Senator Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) has introduced legislation to repeal the REAL ID Nonparticipation Act, which prohibits Pennsylvania from complying with REAL ID regulations.

The REAL ID Act, passed in 2005, consists of federal regulations to make driver’s licenses more secure. Pennsylvania is one of six states that is either noncompliant or given until April to become compliant.

As of January 30, a Pennsylvania driver’s license won’t get you into federal spaces and come this time next year, any Pennsylvania resident 18 or older will need a passport to travel on a commercial airline.

Some lawmakers are trying to change that. ABC27 reporter Christine McClarty is talking to Republicans and Democrats both for and against the act.

Watch ABC27 News at 5 for the latest details.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s