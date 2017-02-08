Volunteers find nest of bald eagle with trap on foot

BONNEAUVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Bird-welfare volunteers say they’ve found the nest of a bald eagle that’s been photographed in Adams County with a leg trap clamped to a talon.

Codorus State Park volunteer Karen Lippy says the nest is on private property in Bonneauville.

Rehabitat Inc. director Wendy Looker said she watched the injured male eagle Wednesday as it struggled to bring grass back to the nest. The trap is attached a long chain and the talon is black from infection.

Looker said the Pennsylvania Game Commission will try to determine the best way to capture the bird without disturbing the nest. She has said she’ll care for the injured eagle if it can be caught.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...