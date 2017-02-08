Upper Dauphin program fights child hunger

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteers have never been busier inside Upper Dauphin Elementary School. It’s a both a positive sign of a compassionate community, yet also concerning that so many people are working to fight child hunger.

“We see that every day. Every school does,” says Kim Messinger, a first grade teacher. “For anyone in a community to say there’s no hunger in our community, they really don’t know their community.”

Several years ago, Messinger says people in the Upper Dauphin community started looking at numbers and asking questions. When it was learned that roughly half of the elementary student population was eligible for either free or reduced lunch, the group wondered if there was also a need outside of school.

“Rural poverty looks different,” adds Messinger. “I think our region up her is very proud. I think people want to work, but there are just not enough job opportunities for them. It doesn’t take long before families fall behind.”

Around the same time, Messinger says retired teacher Barb Bullock had learned about a program in Lancaster County, which provided food for students to take home on the weekend. The idea was to identify families that may be struggling, and offer a way to make sure kids weren’t going hungry away from school. At Upper Dauphin, the program became known as Weekend Snack Pack. The program now serves 110 of the elementary school’s 420 K-4 students.

“Two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, two snacks and juice,” says Bullock, describing the contents of each snack pack. “That’s our goal every week.”

Every other Wednesday, a large group of volunteers arrive at the school to fill boxes with food items including pasta, instant soups, granola bars, canned tuna, crackers, pudding and hot chocolate packets. Over the past two years, the program has received both monetary and physical donations of food from area churches, businesses and individuals to keep the snack packs coming.

“We stretch those dollars,” says Laurie Little, who does much of the shopping to secure food items for the program. “We shop at places like Sam’s, and Barb gets some of the items from the Food Bank, which has the best price for us. We try to put something different in each time we pack it. Something nutritional, yet something they’re going to eat, too.”

Messinger acts as a liaison between the Weekend Snack Pack Committee and the school district, and says efforts are made to keep distribution of the food discrete. Middle School students volunteer to deliver the boxes as part of a community service project. Weekend Snack Packs are being received by children living in all of Upper Dauphin Area School District’s municipalities including Elizabethville, Lykens, Pillow, Berrysburg, Spring Glen and Gratz.

“We don’t put shame or blame on any parents, its not about that. Its about support,” adds Messinger, who says while parents must register children for the program, there are no strings attached. “Its just providing the kiddos with something they need.”

For Little, the chance to make a difference in her community is priceless.

“Some of these kids don’t get food for the whole weekend,” she says. “So, my gosh, how could you not feel good about that?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...