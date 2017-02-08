The Latest: House speaker says he likes parts of Wolf budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House says he’s encouraged by aspects of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget proposal, but says there’s a lot in the details that needs to be closely examined.

House Speaker Mike Turzai said Tuesday that Wolf took a few pages from the GOP playbook in crafting a $32.3 billion spending plan that does not raise income or sales tax rates.

Still, Turzai says he’d like to see more emphasis on privatizing government functions, encouraging school choice and reducing state debt.

Republicans who hold large majorities in both legislative chambers put up strong opposition to Wolf’s first two budget plans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...