Spring Garden Township Commissioners to discuss municipal complex

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Spring Garden Township Commissioners will discuss the proposal of a multi-million dollar municipal complex at Wednesday night’s meeting.

The building committee will give an update on the final progress of the final design, so nothing will be voted on. Those against the proposal said they aren’t against a new municipal building, they just want more options.

Since 1999, commissioners have proposed that a new municipal complex be built off of Mount Rose Avenue near Interstate 83.

“It’s a very congested location, it’s also at the end of the township, I don’t think that would be the best place to put a municipal building and a police building,” Spring Garden Township resident Judith Orcutt, said.

The 56-acre complex would combine the municipal building and police station, along with athletic facilities, walking trails, and possibly a gym. The township said it will cost between 18 and 21 million dollars.

“And that’s not including some of the issues like heating the building, and putting in a sprinkler system, and all of the other amenities that would have to go in that building,” Orcutt said.

The entire cost would be covered by taxpayer dollars, and could be upwards of a 36 percent tax increase. For most residents, it boils down to a new location.

“I do think they need new facilities. Definitely. I just don’t think they need grand new facilities,” Orcutt said.

“We’re upset about the location, the tax hike, and the only option that we’ve been given is plan A. Mount Rose Avenue. Amen,” another resident, Barbara Rooney, said.

The meeting was set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Spring Garden Township municipal building. There is a petition asking for commissioners to reconsider some other options for locations, which will be handed out at the meeting.

