Sony expands recall of laptop battery packs

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Sony has expanded a recall of battery packs sold with 18 models of its VAIO laptop computers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards. No injuries have been reported.

The batteries were sold with the laptop and separately. They have model number VGP-BPS26 and part numbers 1-853-237-11 and 1-853-237-21 printed on the pack.

The laptops were sold at Best Buy and other electronic stores and online from February 2013 through October 2013 for between $550 and $1,000.

The CPSC says owners should remove the batteries and use AC power only until they get a free replacement.

