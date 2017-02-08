Senate GOP pass pay-equity bill that would kill Philly law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Senate is advancing legislation that would bar employers from retaliating against employees who complain about pay equity between men and women. It also would undo Philadelphia’s two-week-old ban on employers asking applicants for their salary history.

The GOP-controlled Senate passed the bill Wednesday, 36-14, and sent it to the House. Every Republican and two Democrats voted for the bill.

Republicans tout the bill as advancing the cause of pay equity between men and women. The bill also would bar employers from requiring employees to keep their salary a secret.

Democrats objected that the bill wouldn’t allow stronger local pay-equity provisions, and that killing Philadelphia’s salary-history ban would set back pay-equity efforts. Republicans say there’s no proof that Philadelphia’s ban would improve pay equity and business groups opposed it.

